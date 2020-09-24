Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0

September 24, 2020 12:42 am
 
Vancouver 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 5 1 6

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Jakovic, 1 (Rodriguez), 2nd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Wright-Phillips, 4, 5th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Wright-Phillips, 5, 11th; 4, Los Angeles FC, Veselinovic, 1, 14th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 8 (Kaye), 33rd.

Second half_6, Los Angeles FC, Rose, 1, 68th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Bryan Meredith, Isaac Boehmer; Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Baldisimo, Vancouver, 27th; Harvey, Los Angeles FC, 83rd.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Tiffin Turpin, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Bryan Meredith; Derek Cornelius, Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic (Erik Godoy, 46th); Michael Baldisimo, Janio Bikel (Patrick Metcalfe, 67th), David Milinkovic (Andy Rose, 46th); Theo Bair (Leonard Owusu, 22nd), Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Fredy Montero, 57th).

Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Dejan Jakovic (Jordan Harvey, 57th), Mark Anthony Kaye (Francisco Ginella, 56th), Diego Palacios (Mohammed El Munir, 56th), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta (Bryce Duke, 72nd), Jose Cifuentes; Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Danny Musovski, 57th).

The Associated Press

