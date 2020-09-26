Los Angeles FC faces San Jose after Wright-Phillips’ 2-goal game

San Jose Earthquakes (2-6-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (5-5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Wright-Phillips leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with San Jose after scoring two goals against Vancouver.

Los Angeles FC is 5-5-2 in conference games. Mark Anthony Kaye leads the Western Conference with four assists. Los Angeles FC has 13 assists.

The Earthquakes are 2-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is ninth in the league with 23 goals led by Vako Qazaishvili with three.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has six goals for Los Angeles FC. Wright-Phillips has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Qazaishvili has three goals and one assist for San Jose this year. Chris Wondolowski has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

San Jose: 1-6-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

San Jose: Oswaldo Alanis (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured), Guram Kashia (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.