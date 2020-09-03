Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Portland 2

September 3, 2020 12:45 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 2 3
Portland 0 2 2

First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez, 1 (Lletget), 15th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Pavon, 3 (DePuy), 50th; 3, Portland, Mora, 2, 67th; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Corona, 1, 71st; 5, Portland, Valeri, 4 (Chara), 90th+3.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Jonathan Klinsmann; Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark.

Yellow Cards_Bonilla, Portland, 12th; Zambrano, Portland, 48th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Adam Garner, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Julian Araujo (Rolf Feltscher, 75th), Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Efrain Alvarez (Emil Cuello, 75th), Joe Corona, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Jonathan Dos Santos, 62nd); Cristian Pavon, Ethan Zubak (Cameron Dunbar, 88th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Pablo Bonilla (Yimmi Chara, 78th), Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Bill Tuiloma; Tomas Conechny (Sebastian Blanco, 56th), Cristhian Paredes (Eryk Williamson, 56th), Andy Polo, Renzo Zambrano (Diego Valeri, 88th); Marvin Loria (Jeremy Ebobisse, 57th), Felipe Mora.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia