Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Portland 2

Los Angeles Galaxy 1 2 — 3 Portland 0 2 — 2

First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez, 1 (Lletget), 15th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Pavon, 3 (DePuy), 50th; 3, Portland, Mora, 2, 67th; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Corona, 1, 71st; 5, Portland, Valeri, 4 (Chara), 90th+3.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Jonathan Klinsmann; Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark.

Yellow Cards_Bonilla, Portland, 12th; Zambrano, Portland, 48th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Adam Garner, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Julian Araujo (Rolf Feltscher, 75th), Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Efrain Alvarez (Emil Cuello, 75th), Joe Corona, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Jonathan Dos Santos, 62nd); Cristian Pavon, Ethan Zubak (Cameron Dunbar, 88th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Pablo Bonilla (Yimmi Chara, 78th), Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Bill Tuiloma; Tomas Conechny (Sebastian Blanco, 56th), Cristhian Paredes (Eryk Williamson, 56th), Andy Polo, Renzo Zambrano (Diego Valeri, 88th); Marvin Loria (Jeremy Ebobisse, 57th), Felipe Mora.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.