Los Angeles hosts Western Conference-leader Seattle

Seattle Sounders FC (6-3-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-5-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Western Conference-leader Seattle.

The Galaxy are 4-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 0-1-2 when it scores only one goal.

The Sounders are 5-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Raul Ruidiaz leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. Seattle has scored 27 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Lletget has four goals and two assists for Los Angeles. Cristian Pavon has five goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

Ruidiaz has seven goals and two assists for Seattle. Nicolas Lodeiro has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.7 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

