Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles visits Real Salt Lake for a conference matchup

September 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

LA Galaxy (4-4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-4-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy meet for a Western Conference matchup.

Real Salt Lake is 3-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Damir Kreilach paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four goals. Real Salt Lake has scored 19 goals.

Advertisement

The Galaxy are 4-4-3 in conference play. Los Angeles has given up 12 of its 17 goals conceded in the second half of games.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Chang has one goal and four assists for Real Salt Lake. has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Sebastian Lletget has four goals and two assists for Los Angeles. has five goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tate Schmitt (injured).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea