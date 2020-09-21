LPGA Money Leaders

Through Sept. 20

Trn Money 1. Danielle Kang 9 $724,466 2. Inbee Park 8 $677,951 3. Minjee Lee 9 $610,572 4. Austin Ernst 10 $606,685 5. Jasmine Suwannapura 11 $527,346 6. Nelly Korda 8 $502,286 7. Mirim Lee 4 $470,004 8. Nasa Hataoka 6 $435,858 9. Stacy Lewis 10 $421,308 10. Georgia Hall 8 $367,859 11. Brooke M. Henderson 5 $354,950 12. Lydia Ko 8 $352,661 13. Madelene Sagstrom 10 $346,357 14. Celine Boutier 11 $320,883 15. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9 $295,818 16. Anna Nordqvist 9 $287,425 17. Moriya Jutanugarn 7 $272,045 18. Ashleigh Buhai 9 $268,059 19. Angela Stanford 9 $256,613 20. Sei Young Kim 4 $249,052 21. Lexi Thompson 6 $248,694 22. Caroline Masson 8 $241,052 23. In Gee Chun 9 $228,935 24. Marina Alex 7 $225,882 25. Yu Liu 10 $217,937 26. Gaby Lopez 6 $216,459 27. Amy Olson 10 $214,029 28. Jennifer Song 10 $210,042 29. Cydney Clanton 11 $207,284 30. Cheyenne Knight 11 $204,843 31. Andrea Lee 9 $203,982 32. Yealimi Noh 9 $196,513 33. Katherine Kirk 8 $187,024 34. Hee Young Park 8 $185,797 35. Perrine Delacour 7 $169,240 36. Mi Hyang Lee 7 $164,315 37. Lizette Salas 8 $160,632 38. Carlota Ciganda 7 $157,095 39. Kristen Gillman 8 $156,614 40. Mel Reid 9 $156,373 41. Azahara Munoz 9 $153,398 42. Brittany Altomare 8 $141,371 43. Lindsey Weaver 9 $136,918 44. Ally McDonald 8 $135,856 45. Xiyu Lin 10 $133,682 46. Amy Yang 9 $130,693 47. Leona Maguire 8 $129,572 48. Pernilla Lindberg 10 $127,666 49. Linnea Strom 10 $127,435 50. Emma Talley 10 $127,354

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.