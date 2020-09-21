Listen Live Sports

LPGA Money Leaders

September 21, 2020
 

      

Through Sept. 20

Trn Money
1. Danielle Kang 9 $724,466
2. Inbee Park 8 $677,951
3. Minjee Lee 9 $610,572
4. Austin Ernst 10 $606,685
5. Jasmine Suwannapura 11 $527,346
6. Nelly Korda 8 $502,286
7. Mirim Lee 4 $470,004
8. Nasa Hataoka 6 $435,858
9. Stacy Lewis 10 $421,308
10. Georgia Hall 8 $367,859
11. Brooke M. Henderson 5 $354,950
12. Lydia Ko 8 $352,661
13. Madelene Sagstrom 10 $346,357
14. Celine Boutier 11 $320,883
15. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9 $295,818
16. Anna Nordqvist 9 $287,425
17. Moriya Jutanugarn 7 $272,045
18. Ashleigh Buhai 9 $268,059
19. Angela Stanford 9 $256,613
20. Sei Young Kim 4 $249,052
21. Lexi Thompson 6 $248,694
22. Caroline Masson 8 $241,052
23. In Gee Chun 9 $228,935
24. Marina Alex 7 $225,882
25. Yu Liu 10 $217,937
26. Gaby Lopez 6 $216,459
27. Amy Olson 10 $214,029
28. Jennifer Song 10 $210,042
29. Cydney Clanton 11 $207,284
30. Cheyenne Knight 11 $204,843
31. Andrea Lee 9 $203,982
32. Yealimi Noh 9 $196,513
33. Katherine Kirk 8 $187,024
34. Hee Young Park 8 $185,797
35. Perrine Delacour 7 $169,240
36. Mi Hyang Lee 7 $164,315
37. Lizette Salas 8 $160,632
38. Carlota Ciganda 7 $157,095
39. Kristen Gillman 8 $156,614
40. Mel Reid 9 $156,373
41. Azahara Munoz 9 $153,398
42. Brittany Altomare 8 $141,371
43. Lindsey Weaver 9 $136,918
44. Ally McDonald 8 $135,856
45. Xiyu Lin 10 $133,682
46. Amy Yang 9 $130,693
47. Leona Maguire 8 $129,572
48. Pernilla Lindberg 10 $127,666
49. Linnea Strom 10 $127,435
50. Emma Talley 10 $127,354

