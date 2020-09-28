LPGA Money Leaders

Through Sept. 27
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Danielle Kang
|9
|$724,466
|2.
|Inbee Park
|8
|$677,951
|3.
|Minjee Lee
|9
|$610,572
|4.
|Austin Ernst
|10
|$606,685
|5.
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|11
|$527,346
|6.
|Nelly Korda
|8
|$502,286
|7.
|Mirim Lee
|4
|$470,004
|8.
|Nasa Hataoka
|6
|$435,858
|9.
|Stacy Lewis
|10
|$421,308
|10.
|Georgia Hall
|8
|$367,859
|11.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|5
|$354,950
|12.
|Lydia Ko
|8
|$352,661
|13.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|10
|$346,357
|14.
|Celine Boutier
|11
|$320,883
|15.
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|9
|$295,818
|16.
|Anna Nordqvist
|9
|$287,425
|17.
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|7
|$272,045
|18.
|Ashleigh Buhai
|9
|$268,059
|19.
|Angela Stanford
|9
|$256,613
|20.
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|$249,052
|21.
|Lexi Thompson
|6
|$248,694
|22.
|Caroline Masson
|8
|$241,052
|23.
|In Gee Chun
|9
|$228,935
|24.
|Marina Alex
|7
|$225,882
|25.
|Yu Liu
|10
|$217,937
|26.
|Gaby Lopez
|6
|$216,459
|27.
|Amy Olson
|10
|$214,029
|28.
|Jennifer Song
|10
|$210,042
|29.
|Cydney Clanton
|11
|$207,284
|30.
|Cheyenne Knight
|11
|$204,843
|31.
|Andrea Lee
|9
|$203,982
|32.
|Yealimi Noh
|9
|$196,513
|33.
|Katherine Kirk
|8
|$187,024
|34.
|Hee Young Park
|8
|$185,797
|35.
|Perrine Delacour
|7
|$169,240
|36.
|Mi Hyang Lee
|7
|$164,315
|37.
|Lizette Salas
|8
|$160,632
|38.
|Carlota Ciganda
|7
|$157,095
|39.
|Kristen Gillman
|8
|$156,614
|40.
|Mel Reid
|9
|$156,373
|41.
|Azahara Munoz
|9
|$153,398
|42.
|Brittany Altomare
|8
|$141,371
|43.
|Lindsey Weaver
|9
|$136,918
|44.
|Ally McDonald
|8
|$135,856
|45.
|Xiyu Lin
|10
|$133,682
|46.
|Amy Yang
|9
|$130,693
|47.
|Leona Maguire
|8
|$129,572
|48.
|Pernilla Lindberg
|10
|$127,666
|49.
|Linnea Strom
|10
|$127,435
|50.
|Emma Talley
|10
|$127,354
