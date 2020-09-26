On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley out vs Mississippi State

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 12:28 pm
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who entered this season as one of the top stars in college football, has been ruled out of the No. 6 Tigers’ opener Saturday against Mississippi State because of an illness.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said Stingley’s illness is not COVID-19 and the sophomore is expected to rejoin football activities after medical treatment and evaluation by doctors.

LSU said Stingley became “acutely ill” on Friday night and was hospitalized overnight, but did not immediately provide details on Stingley’s symptoms or diagnosis, a common policy because of laws protecting students’ medical privacy.

Stingley, who also returns punts, started all 15 games for LSU’s 2019 national championship squad as a freshman and led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Stingley’s 21 passes defended also led the SEC and ranked second nationally.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment