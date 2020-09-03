SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz scored his first MLS goal, Justen Glad also scored and Real Salt Lake tied the Seattle Sounders 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake played for the first time since owner owner Dell Loy Hansen decided to sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments. Hansen’s Utah Soccer Holdings includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs.

The 21-year-old Ruiz rifled a left-footer from nearly 30 yards out to cap the scoring in the 85th minute.

Seattle’s Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty kick in the 29th after RSL’s Aaron Herrera was called for a hand ball.

Advertisement

Glad tied it in the 50th minute, heading home a corner kick from Albert Rusnák. It was Glad’s first goal since Oct. 1, 2016.

Alex Roldan, near the right sideline, cut back to evade a defender and then played a high cross to the far post that Yeimar Gómez headed off the ground and high into the net to give the Sounders a 2-1 lead in the 69th. It was the first MLS goal for the 28-year old who signed with Seattle in February.

The Sounders (4-1-3) are in unbeaten in their last four games.

Real Salt Lake (2-1-5) has nine wins and just one loss in 13 home games against Seattle.

CREW 1, UNION 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 55th minute and Columbus beat Philadelphia to take the Eastern Conference lead.

The Crew (6-1-2) have a two-point lead over Toronto FC.

The Union (4-2-3) lost for the first time in four matches.

NEW YORK FC 2, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Heber Araujo dos Santos scored his first goal of the season, Sean Johnson had three saves and New York City FC beat New England.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Michael Mancienne opened the scoring in the 60th minute.

New York City (4-5-0) has won three games in a row and four of its last five after opening the season with four consecutive losses. New England is 2-2-5.

DYNAMO 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored two second-half goals and Houston beat Minnesota to stretch its unbeaten streak to four.

Darwin Quintero, who was traded to Houston (2-2-4) from Minnesota (3-3-2) in November, scored in the 28th minute in his first game against his former team. Quintero blasted a right-footed shot inside the near post that beat sliding goalie Greg Ranjitsingh. It was Quintero’s third goal in the last two games.

Lassiter entered in the 55th and scored 10 minutes later on an easy redirect of a cross. He added another goal in the 70th from the top of the 18-yard box.

D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Eric Sorga scored in stoppage time, Chris Seitz had four saves and D.C. United beat New York to snap a six-game winless streak.

Sorga, a 21-year old from Estonia making his fourth MLS appearance, ripped a right-footer from outside the area that slipped between the post and the out-stretched arms of diving goalkeeper Ryan Meara in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

D.C. United improved to 2-4-3, New York dropped to 3-4-2.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NASHVILLE SC 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Benji Michel scored his first goal of the season, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City tied Nashville SC.

Michel, a 22-year-old homegrown, won a challenge against Anibal Godoy, took a couple dribbles and then blasted a rising side-netter from just outside the area to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Randall Leal scored his first MLS goal for Nashville (2-4-2) in the 47th minute.

Orlando City (4-2-3) has just one loss in its last seven games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton scored a late first-half goal to help Sporting Kansas City tie FC Dallas.

Sporting KC (5-2-2) has earned just two points in three games following a three-game winning streak. FC Dallas (2-1-4) has only one win in its last five games.

Franco Jara scored in the ninth minute, his first goal with FC Dallas (2-1-4).

INTER MIAMI 0, ATLANTA UNITED 0, TIE

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan had three saves in Atlanta’s draw with Inter Miami.

It was Guzan’s second shutout — both against expansion teams — in three games. He had five saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Aug. 22. Atlanta (3-4-1) has just one win — and four losses — in its last six games.

Miami (1-6-1) has been shut out four times.

FIRE 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bobby Shuttleworth made three saves for Chicago in the tie with FC Cincinnati.

Chicago’s Ignacio Aliseda had an apparent goal waved off midway through the second half because of a handball on Boris Sekulic.

FC Cincinnati is 2-4-3, and Chicago 2-5-2.

LOS ANGELES FC 5, EARTHQUAKES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Diego Rossi continued his torrid start to the season with two goals, Bradley Wright-Phillips added another, and Los Angeles FC beat the Earthquakes

Rossi, who went into the game leading MLS with seven goals this season, side-netted a right-footer in the 21st minute to open the scoring and he tapped a deflection into the net from point-blank range to make it 4-0 in the 69th.

LAFC (3-2-3), which was coming off back-to-back losses, improved to 5-0 all-time against the Earthquakes by a combined score of 20-4.

Danny Hoesen scored for San Jose (2-3-2) in the second minute of stoppage time.

GALAXY 3, TIMBERS 2

Cristian Pavon scored his fifth goal of the season and the Galaxy defeated the Timbers.

Efrain Alvarez and Joe Corona also scored for the Galaxy, who have won three straight.

Portland’s Diego Valeri scored in stoppage time, becoming only the third player in MLS history to reach 80 career goals and 80 assists.

The Galaxy were knocked out of this summer’s MLS is Back tournament in the group stage, but beat both LAFC and San Jose after the league returned to play in local markets.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.