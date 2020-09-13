Bregman gets big hit as Astros rally past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Bregman singled in the go-ahead run during a five-run ninth inning, and the Astros rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5 under smoky skies Saturday night in Houston’s first visit since the infamous 2017 World Series.

The Dodgers blew a three-run lead in the ninth when Kenley Jansen (3-1) got knocked around, giving up four consecutive hits without an out.

Josh James (1-0) got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Ryan Pressly earned his ninth save.

The game lacked the fiery emotion of the teams’ matchup on July 29. But there were multiple reminders that Dodger fans haven’t forgotten the Astros’ cheating scandal from their championship three years ago.

A plane towed a banner reading “Houston Cheats Bang Bang” over the stadium.

WHITE SOX 14, TIGERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit two three-run homers and matched a career high with seven RBIs, and the White Sox earned their eighth straight win against the Tigers.

Abreu went 4 for 4 a day after his career-best 22-game hitting streak ended. It was the longest streak in the majors this season. Reynaldo López (1-2) pitched five shutout innings for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have won seven of eight overall.

Jorge Bonifacio doubled for the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit. They have lost eight of 11.

Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer (0-2) allowed five runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, sending the Cubs to the victory.

NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader (1-2), who hadn’t allowed a homer all season long.

Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.

Ildemaro Vargas followed with another homer to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Jason Adams (1-1) got one out for the win, and Craig Kimbrel earned his second save.

Ryan Braun hit a two-run homer for the Brewers, who posted shutout wins in their previous two games.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton homered for the second straight night for the Twins, and Rich Hill got his first win since July.

Minnesota won for the ninth time in 11 games since it closed August with a six-game slide. It remained a game back of the AL Central-leading White Sox.

Hill (2-1) struck out seven while working five innings of two-run ball. Marwin Gonzalez, Willians Astudillo, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sanó also homered for the Twins.

José Ramírez homered for Cleveland for the second straight game, but the Indians dropped their fifth straight. Zach Plesac (3-2) surrendered a season-high five runs in seven innings.

YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 1, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and the Yankees strengthened their hold on the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth.

With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.

Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI.

A day after sweeping a doubleheader from Baltimore, New York (25-21) opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles and Detroit Tigers (both 20-25) for the AL’s final playoff berth and remained a half-game behind Toronto (25-20) for second place in the AL East.

Jonathan Holder (2-0) combined with Jordan Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman on a four-hitter.

BLUE JAYS 3, METS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big league debut.

Bichette, who missed 27 games with a right knee sprain, was activated from the injured list and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Kirk, a 21-year-old catcher who hadn’t played above Single-A, singled in the sixth inning.

Robbie Ray (2-4) earned his first win since being acquired from Arizona in a trade on Aug. 31. Rafael Dolis got his fourth save, picking Amed Rosario off first base for the final out.

New York’s Seth Lugo (2-3) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 2, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Ian Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings, and the NL East-leading Braves held on for the win after Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

In his fourth career start, Anderson (3-0) allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked three. Melancon earned his 10th save, getting Victor Robles to pop out to right field with the bases loaded.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (2-5) permitted two runs and nine hits in seven innings. The left-hander has lost his last five decisions.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered, powering the AL East-leading Rays to the victory.

Lowe hit a solo drive off Marcus Walden (0-2) in the seventh for a 5-4 lead.

Tyler Glasnow (3-1) pitched seven innings for Tampa Bay, which is a combined 15-4 against Boston and the New York Yankees. Diego Castillo worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Boston, which was eliminated from the AL East title race, got homers from Michael Chavis and Christian Arroyo. The Red Sox stole six bases with Glasnow pitching.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2, GAME 1

ATHLETICS 10, RANGERS 1, GAME 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien drove in four runs, Chris Bassitt struck out eight over six innings and Oakland earned a doubleheader split.

Bassitt (4-2) permitted one run and eight hits. Semien’s three-run homer made it 10-0 in the fifth inning.

Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer for Texas in the second game. Kolby Allard (0-6) was charged with five earned runs in one-plus inning.

In the opener, Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman homered during Texas’ five-run first inning, and the Rangers spoiled Daulton Jefferies’ major league debut.

Wes Benjamin (1-0) worked four innings for his first big league victory, coming in his fifth game. Rafael Montero worked a perfect seventh for his eighth save.

Jefferies (0-1), a 25-year-old right-hander who had never pitched above Double-A, was called up to be the 29th player for the A’s in the doubleheader. He threw 53 pitches over two innings.

PHILLIES 12, MARLINS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached five times, leading Philadelphia to the victory.

Harper, who snapped a 1-for-10 funk, also singled and walked twice as the Phillies evened their seven-game series with Miami at 2-2. Didi Gregorius hit his seventh career grand slam, and Kyle Garlick keyed a five-run eighth with a bases-clearing double.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard left with right shoulder stiffness after allowing Brian Anderson’s three-run homer in the fourth. Heath Hembree (3-0) got the win.

Miami starter José Ureña (0-1) yielded five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on his 29th birthday.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson allowed just one hit in six innings, and the Cardinals backed the right-hander with four home runs.

Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer and Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt added solo drives in the sixth as the Cardinals broke it open. Brad Miller also connected for St. Louis.

Hudson (3-2) won his third consecutive decision and second this season over the Reds.

Cincinnati rookie Tejay Antone (0-2) permitted two runs and four hits in three-plus innings.

ROYALS 7, PIRATES 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City’s Adalberto Mondesi homered and stole a base for the third consecutive game, and Kyle Zimmer got his first career win.

Whit Merrifield also connected for the Royals in their fifth straight victory. Zimmer (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, and Greg Holland got three outs for his fifth save.

Mondesi and Bobby Abreu in 2004 are the only players to homer and steal a base in three straight games since at least 1901, according to MLB.com.

Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams (1-7) permitted 10 hits and six runs in five innings. It was the third consecutive loss for the Pirates.

MARINERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty France and José Marmolejos homered, Justus Sheffield pitched seven quality innings and the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Mariners jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Zac Gallen (1-2), who has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season. France started the scoring with a solo homer, his second in two days.

Sheffield (3-3) avoided trouble for most of the night, giving up two runs and five hits.

ANGELS 5, ROCKIES 2, 11 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Jared Walsh homered for the fourth straight game, hitting a three-run drive with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Los Angeles over Colorado.

Walsh lined a slider from Tyler Kinley (0-2) over the wall in right-center.

Ty Buttrey (2-3) pitched out of a jam in the 10th to earn the win. Matt Andriese picked up the save by throwing an efficient 11th as the Angels improved to 3-5 in extra innings.

