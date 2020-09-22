Listen Live Sports

Lyles scheduled to start for Texas against Arizona

September 22, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (19-35, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-5, 7.07 ERA) Arizona: Caleb Smith (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 11-13 in home games. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Kole Calhoun with a mark of .348.

The Rangers are 6-22 on the road. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .214 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an average of .295.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and is batting .233.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .408.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Ronald Guzman: (right hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

