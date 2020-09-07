Listen Live Sports

September 7, 2020 4:59 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .351; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .322; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .315; Severino, Baltimore, .315; Candelario, Detroit, .313; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; V.Reyes, Detroit, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .311.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 35; T.Anderson, Chicago, 34; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Biggio, Toronto, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 28; Alberto, Baltimore, 27; T.Hernández, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Voit, New York, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Alberto, Baltimore, 48; Lindor, Cleveland, 47; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 47; T.Anderson, Chicago, 46; Cruz, Minnesota, 46; Verdugo, Boston, 46; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; T.Hernández, Toronto, 45; Lewis, Seattle, 45; Polanco, Minnesota, 45.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 14; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Olson, Oakland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Núñez, Baltimore, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Margot, Tampa Bay, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Ryu, Toronto, 2.51; Lynn, Texas, 2.67; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Cease, Chicago, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Lynn, Texas, 63; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52; F.Valdez, Houston, 50; Civale, Cleveland, 49.

