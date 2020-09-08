Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

September 8, 2020 5:58 pm
 
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .351; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .322; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .315; Severino, Baltimore, .315; Candelario, Detroit, .313; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; V.Reyes, Detroit, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .311.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 35; T.Anderson, Chicago, 34; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Alberto, Baltimore, 27; T.Hernández, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Piscotty, Oakland, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Alberto, Baltimore, 48; Cruz, Minnesota, 47; Lindor, Cleveland, 47; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 47; T.Anderson, Chicago, 46; Polanco, Minnesota, 46; Verdugo, Boston, 46; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; T.Hernández, Toronto, 45; Lewis, Seattle, 45.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 14; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Voit, New York, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; 6 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Margot, Tampa Bay, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Lynn, Texas, 2.67; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; Cease, Chicago, 3.29; Giolito, Chicago, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Lynn, Texas, 63; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 55; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Ryu, Toronto, 53; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities