September 10, 2020 5:01 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .355; T.Anderson, Chicago, .350; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Candelario, Detroit, .333; Severino, Baltimore, .322; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .320; V.Reyes, Detroit, .315; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .311; Alberto, Baltimore, .311.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 37; T.Anderson, Chicago, 35; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 30; Alberto, Baltimore, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Voit, New York, 28.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Tucker, Houston, 37; Seager, Seattle, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; Olson, Oakland, 31; Devers, Boston, 31; Voit, New York, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; Alberto, Baltimore, 50; Cruz, Minnesota, 50; T.Anderson, Chicago, 49; Merrifield, Kansas City, 49; Candelario, Detroit, 48; Lindor, Cleveland, 48; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 48; Verdugo, Boston, 48; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 47; Lewis, Seattle, 47.

DOUBLES_Franco, Kansas City, 15; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; La Stella, Oakland, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Voit, New York, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Olson, Oakland, 12; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 13; Margot, Tampa Bay, 11; Moore, Seattle, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; Lynn, Texas, 2.52; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.12; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; Greinke, Houston, 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Lynn, Texas, 69; Bundy, Los Angeles, 67; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Carrasco, Cleveland, 58; Civale, Cleveland, 56; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 55.

The Associated Press

