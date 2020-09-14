Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

September 14, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .362; LeMahieu, New York, .350; Cruz, Minnesota, .331; Candelario, Detroit, .325; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .321; J.Abreu, Chicago, .317; Verdugo, Boston, .311; T.Hernández, Toronto, .308; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .301; V.Reyes, Detroit, .301.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Lewis, Seattle, 33; Voit, New York, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 30.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 48; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Oakland, 38; Voit, New York, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 36; Seager, Seattle, 33; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 32; Devers, Boston, 32.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 60; T.Anderson, Chicago, 55; Merrifield, Kansas City, 53; Alberto, Baltimore, 52; Cruz, Minnesota, 52; Devers, Boston, 52; Franco, Kansas City, 52; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 52; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 52; Lindor, Cleveland, 52.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 16; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Biggio, Toronto, 13; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Voit, New York, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 15; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Núñez, Baltimore, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 16; Margot, Tampa Bay, 11; Moore, Seattle, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; 7 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Fiers, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.53; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Lynn, Texas, 2.40; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.92; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.12; G.Cole, New York, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 102; Giolito, Chicago, 82; G.Cole, New York, 79; Lynn, Texas, 79; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 73; Bundy, Los Angeles, 67; Maeda, Minnesota, 63; Ryu, Toronto, 60; Heaney, Los Angeles, 59; Carrasco, Cleveland, 58.

