Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball Leaders

September 18, 2020 6:49 pm
 
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .367; T.Anderson, Chicago, .365; Verdugo, Boston, .328; J.Abreu, Chicago, .327; Candelario, Detroit, .318; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .312; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .307; T.Hernández, Toronto, .306; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .300.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 41; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; LeMahieu, New York, 37; Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Voit, New York, 37; Lewis, Seattle, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 51; Voit, New York, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Olson, Oakland, 41; Tucker, Houston, 40; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 39; Devers, Boston, 36; Seager, Seattle, 33; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 33.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 68; T.Anderson, Chicago, 62; Merrifield, Kansas City, 59; Verdugo, Boston, 59; LeMahieu, New York, 58; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 57; Devers, Boston, 56; Alberto, Baltimore, 55; Cruz, Minnesota, 55; Lindor, Cleveland, 55.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 17; Brantley, Houston, 15; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Biggio, Toronto, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 13; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 20; J.Abreu, Chicago, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bassitt, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.74; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Lynn, Texas, 2.40; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.52; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.57; G.Cole, New York, 3.00; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.12; Cease, Chicago, 3.20; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 112; G.Cole, New York, 87; Giolito, Chicago, 86; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 83; Lynn, Texas, 79; Maeda, Minnesota, 71; Bundy, Los Angeles, 69; F.Valdez, Houston, 68; Carrasco, Cleveland, 63; Greinke, Houston, 62.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor