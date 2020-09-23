Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball Leaders

September 23, 2020 7:43 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .356; T.Anderson, Chicago, .353; J.Abreu, Chicago, .332; Verdugo, Boston, .330; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; Brantley, Houston, .310; Candelario, Detroit, .307; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .307; T.Hernández, Toronto, .303; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .296.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 44; Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; J.Abreu, Chicago, 41; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; LeMahieu, New York, 39; Voit, New York, 39; Lewis, Seattle, 36; Biggio, Toronto, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 56; Voit, New York, 49; Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Seager, Seattle, 36; Devers, Boston, 36.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 74; T.Anderson, Chicago, 66; Merrifield, Kansas City, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 62; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 61; Verdugo, Boston, 61; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 60; Lindor, Cleveland, 59; Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Alberto, Baltimore, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 58.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 18; Brantley, Houston, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Iglesias, Baltimore, 15; Martinez, Boston, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Biggio, Toronto, 14.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 21 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Sanó, Minnesota, 13; Springer, Houston, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 20; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Foster, Chicago, 5-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.74; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.04; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.52; Lynn, Texas, 2.53; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.57; G.Cole, New York, 2.84; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.90; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.06; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 112; G.Cole, New York, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 86; Lynn, Texas, 84; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 83; F.Valdez, Houston, 76; Carrasco, Cleveland, 74; Bundy, Los Angeles, 72; Maeda, Minnesota, 71; Ryu, Toronto, 68.

