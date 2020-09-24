On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 4:23 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .355; T.Anderson, Chicago, .338; J.Abreu, Chicago, .325; Verdugo, Boston, .323; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .316; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; Brantley, Houston, .305; Candelario, Detroit, .297; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .297; T.Hernández, Toronto, .297.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 44; J.Abreu, Chicago, 43; Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; Voit, New York, 40; Biggio, Toronto, 39; LeMahieu, New York, 39; Lewis, Seattle, 37; Springer, Houston, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 36.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; Seager, Seattle, 37.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 74; T.Anderson, Chicago, 66; Merrifield, Kansas City, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 63; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 63; Verdugo, Boston, 62; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 61; Franco, Kansas City, 61; Ramírez, Cleveland, 61.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 19; Biggio, Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Franco, Kansas City, 16; Martinez, Boston, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Adames, Tampa Bay, 15; Brantley, Houston, 15; Iglesias, Baltimore, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Alberto, Baltimore, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; V.Reyes, Detroit, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Foster, Chicago, 5-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Keuchel, Chicago, 1.99; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.57; Ryu, Toronto, 2.69; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.70; G.Cole, New York, 2.84; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.90; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.06; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.29; Lynn, Texas, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 97; G.Cole, New York, 94; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 91; Lynn, Texas, 89; Maeda, Minnesota, 80; F.Valdez, Houston, 76; Carrasco, Cleveland, 74; Bundy, Los Angeles, 72; Ryu, Toronto, 72.

