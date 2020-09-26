Major Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Pittsburgh 23, Louisville 20
Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20
Appalachian St. 52, Campbell 21
Auburn 29, Kentucky 13
Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.
Florida 51, Mississippi 35
Liberty 36, FIU 34
Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Georgia Southern 18
UCF 51, East Carolina 28
Read more Sports News news.
Iowa St. 37, TCU 34
Kansas St. 38, Oklahoma 35
Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments