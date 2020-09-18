Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Man City star Aguero out for up to 2 months, Guardiola says

September 18, 2020 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be out for up to two months as he recovers his fitness after surgery on his left knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Aguero had an operation on June 24, two days after getting hurt in an English Premier League match against Burnley.

The Argentina international published a video on Twitter on Thursday, showing himself running with a ball in an individual training session, but Guardiola said an imminent return to the team was unlikely.

“He is doing the (work), in maybe one month or two months he will be ready,” Guardiola said.

Advertisement

“He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition. Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick.”

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Gabriel Jesus is likely to start the season up front in Aguero’s absence. City’s first game in the Premier League is at Wolverhampton on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday