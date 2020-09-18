Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners look to stop 3-game losing streak against Padres

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (32-19, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-28, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Chris Paddack (3-4, 4.74 ERA) Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 5.35 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Jose Marmolejos leads the team with a mark of .524.

The Padres have gone 13-11 away from home. San Diego has hit 85 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lewis leads the Mariners with 51 hits and is batting .291.

Wil Myers leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .626.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy