Mariners-Padres series moved to San Diego due to air quality

September 17, 2020 4:25 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners’ upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area.

Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday night, meaning the Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

With the move, the Mariners have three home game remaining on their schedule beginning next Monday against Houston.

The Mariners already had two games against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke in Seattle and players expressed concern.

Five Major League Baseball games have now been moved due to wildfires. Forty-five games have been postponed due to COVID-19.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

