Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Marlins look to stop 4-game skid against Braves

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (28-28, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (34-22, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.96 ERA) Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-1, 2.36 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 24-15 against the rest of their division. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .346 is second in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .442.

The Marlins are 20-19 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has slugged .390 this season. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .476 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .637.

Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .445.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit