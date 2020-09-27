Marlins’ Starling Marte, José Ureña hurt against Yankees

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 4:31 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami outfielder Starling Marte and right-hander José Ureña left Sundays’ regular-season finale against the New York Yankees after getting hurt in the early innings.

Marte was hit on the front of his helmet by Clarke Schmidt’s 94 mph fastball in the second inning. The pitch knocked off the helmet. Marte stayed down for a few minutes and was replaced by Lewis Brinson.

Ureña, a candidate for Miami’s postseason bullpen, was hit on his pitching hand by a 103.9 mph line drive from AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu with one out in the third. Ureña crumpled over in pain, stayed down in front of the mound before exiting the game. He was replaced by Daniel Castano.

Miami acquired Marte from Arizona on Aug. 31. He is hitting .245 with four homers and 13 RBI in 28 games with the Marlins.

Ureña was among 18 Marlins sidelined with COVID-19 early this season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts since his season debut Sept. 7.

