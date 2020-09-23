Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Martinez, Cardinals to take on Duffy, Royals

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (27-25, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-33, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Carlos Martinez (0-2, 8.40 ERA) Kansas City: Danny Duffy (3-4, 5.01 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and St. Louis will play on Wednesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Royals are 11-14 in home games. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .353.

The Cardinals have gone 16-14 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.86. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 65 hits and has 31 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit