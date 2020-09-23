Martinez, Cardinals to take on Duffy, Royals

St. Louis Cardinals (27-25, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-33, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Carlos Martinez (0-2, 8.40 ERA) Kansas City: Danny Duffy (3-4, 5.01 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and St. Louis will play on Wednesday.

The Royals are 11-14 in home games. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .353.

The Cardinals have gone 16-14 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.86. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 65 hits and has 31 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

