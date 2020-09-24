Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MATCHDAY: Hertha Berlin looks for more goals, Lille eyes 1st

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 7:02 pm
< a min read
      

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

Fresh off a 4-1 win over Werder Bremen in its opening Bundesliga game, Hertha Berlin plays Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. Hertha looked to have integrated new signings like former Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart and former Cologne forward Jhon Cordoba well in the win over Bremen, with Cordoba scoring off the bench. Frankfurt needs to pick up the pace after a 1-1 draw with promoted Arminia Bielefeld last time out.

FRANCE

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Lille is one of three sides still unbeaten and will go top by beating Nantes at home. Fifth-place Lille is well-organized as usual under coach Christophe Galthier but is lacking a goal threat, despite having dangerous wide players Luiz Araujo and Renato Sanches. After netting 229 goals in Turkish soccer, veteran striker Burak Yılmaz is finding it tough to settle at Lille and has yet to score in four matches. Nantes is languishing near the bottom of the table, but boosted its confidence by coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against league leader Saint-Etienne last Sunday

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles