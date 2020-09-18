Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

September 18, 2020 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.

This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

Advertisement

All teams, staff, officials and ESPN personnel will be in a bubble environment that limits their movement and interaction outside the venue.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor