On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

McCoughtry scores 29, Aces beat Sun 84-75 to force Game 5

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 3:50 pm
2 min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Angel McCoughtry said she received some inspirational advice from Elena Delle Donne before the game and applied it to keep Las Vegas’ season alive.

McCoughtry scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas took control and the Aces beat the Sun 84-75 on Sunday in Game 4 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.

“It helped (talking) with people who had been in that position, who had won it and done it,” McCoughtry said. “It’s amazing to talk to her about that.”

McCoughtry finished with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

“Angel wasn’t ready to go home. That was fun to watch,” Laimbeer said. “Angel played that third quarter and it was a spectacular performance to get us the lead. We maintained the lead the rest of the way.”

A’ja Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for top-seeded Las Vegas and Danielle Robinson also scored 18 points.

Game 5 is Tuesday.

McCoughtry scored 14 of the first 18 second-half points for Las Vegas and assisted on the remaining four as the Aces turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 55-46 lead midway through the third quarter and Connecticut trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

        Read more Sports News news.

“She single-handily took over, had 12 points quickly out of halftime and assisted on another basket,” Miller said of McCoughtry. “She played 13 or 14 minutes more than she had been averaging. You see what she’s capable of doing in extended minutes with the amount of shots.”

Las Vegas was without reigning two-time WNBA sixth woman of the year, Dearica Hamby, who will likely miss the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high six 3-pointers on 11 attempts and finished with 25 points for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas added 15 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment