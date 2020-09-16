Listen Live Sports

Memphis says it has 46 positive tests considered active

September 16, 2020 11:22 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis athletic department said Wednesday night that it has conducted over 3,500 COVID-19 tests and has had 81 positive results, with 46 being considered active.

Earlier Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department said there were 42 active cases in a cluster in the athletic department.

“Due to privacy concerns, names will not be released, and impacted sports will not be identified,” the university said in statement. “ However, a recent report that attributed 42 current cases to the football program is significantly overstated.”

The 16th-ranked Tigers have paused all football activities. Officials hope to resume Saturday, a day after a previously scheduled game against Houston that was postponed last week by the American Athletic Conference.

The Associated Press

