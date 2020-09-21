Mets host the Rays following Porcello’s solid performance

Tampa Bay Rays (35-19, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (24-29, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Pete Fairbanks (5-3, 2.74 ERA) New York: Jacob deGrom (4-1, 2.09 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Rick Porcello. Porcello pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Mets are 11-15 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with an average of .328.

The Rays are 18-10 in road games. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with an OBP of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 65 hits and has 31 RBIs.

Lowe leads the Rays with 33 RBIs and is batting .272.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

