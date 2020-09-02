Listen Live Sports

Mets look to stop 5-game losing streak against Orioles

September 2, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

New York Mets (15-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-19, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Michael Wacha (1-2, 7.41 ERA) Baltimore: John Means (0-2, 8.59 ERA)

LINE: Mets 1; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 7-11 in home games. Baltimore has slugged .445, good for third in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the club with a .611 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Mets are 8-11 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Robinson Cano leads the team with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santander leads the Orioles with 25 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with seven home runs and is batting .312.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Hanser Alberto: (knee).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hip), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

