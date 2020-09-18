Miami 14, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 3 6 3 2 4 Turner ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .338 L.García ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Soto lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .349 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Suzuki c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .269 J.Harrison 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Noll 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 14 12 14 5 6 Dickerson lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .250 M.Harrison rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Cooper 1b 1 3 0 0 2 0 .282 Aguilar dh 1 3 0 1 3 0 .279 Anderson 3b 4 3 3 7 0 0 .273 Rojas ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .333 Brinson rf-lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .266 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Wallach c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .148

Washington 200 010 0_3 6 1 Miami 114 044 x_14 12 1

E_Turner (7), Rojas (3). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 6. 2B_Wallach (3). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Dickerson (7), off Crowe; Anderson (7), off Crowe; Anderson (8), off Bourque; Anderson (9), off Holt. RBIs_Suzuki (13), J.Harrison (10), Soto (32), Dickerson 2 (15), Anderson 7 (34), Aguilar (30), Rojas (18), Brinson 2 (11), Wallach (4). SB_Brinson (3). CS_J.Harrison (2). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Cabrera, Suzuki); Miami 5 (Rodríguez, Marte 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Miami 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Soto. GIDP_L.García, Cooper.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, J.Harrison, Noll); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe, L, 0-2 2 1-3 4 6 6 2 3 62 11.88 McGowin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Bourque 1 1 3 3 2 1 27 6.75 Harper 1 2 1 0 0 2 18 6.30 Barrett 0 0 2 2 1 0 9 10.80 Holt 1 4 2 2 0 0 21 18.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castano 4 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 63 3.86 Y.García, W, 3-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.73 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.20 Vincent 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.29

Barrett pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 3-3, Holt 2-2, Y.García 1-1. HBP_Crowe (Marte), Barrett (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:54.

