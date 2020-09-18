Miami 14, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|3
|6
|3
|2
|4
|
|Turner ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|L.García ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.349
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|J.Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Noll 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|14
|12
|14
|5
|6
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|M.Harrison rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Cooper 1b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Aguilar dh
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.279
|Anderson 3b
|4
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|.273
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Brinson rf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.148
|Washington
|200
|010
|0_3
|6
|1
|Miami
|114
|044
|x_14
|12
|1
E_Turner (7), Rojas (3). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 6. 2B_Wallach (3). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Dickerson (7), off Crowe; Anderson (7), off Crowe; Anderson (8), off Bourque; Anderson (9), off Holt. RBIs_Suzuki (13), J.Harrison (10), Soto (32), Dickerson 2 (15), Anderson 7 (34), Aguilar (30), Rojas (18), Brinson 2 (11), Wallach (4). SB_Brinson (3). CS_J.Harrison (2). SF_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Cabrera, Suzuki); Miami 5 (Rodríguez, Marte 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Miami 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Soto. GIDP_L.García, Cooper.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, J.Harrison, Noll); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|3
|62
|11.88
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Bourque
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|27
|6.75
|Harper
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.30
|Barrett
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|10.80
|Holt
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|18.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|63
|3.86
|Y.García, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.73
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.20
|Vincent
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.29
Barrett pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 3-3, Holt 2-2, Y.García 1-1. HBP_Crowe (Marte), Barrett (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:54.
