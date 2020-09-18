Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 14, Washington 3

September 18, 2020 7:41 pm
 
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 3 6 3 2 4
Turner ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .338
L.García ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Soto lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .349
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Suzuki c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .269
J.Harrison 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Noll 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Taylor rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .203
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 14 12 14 5 6
Dickerson lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .250
M.Harrison rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257
Cooper 1b 1 3 0 0 2 0 .282
Aguilar dh 1 3 0 1 3 0 .279
Anderson 3b 4 3 3 7 0 0 .273
Rojas ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .333
Brinson rf-lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .266
Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Wallach c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .148
Washington 200 010 0_3 6 1
Miami 114 044 x_14 12 1

E_Turner (7), Rojas (3). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 6. 2B_Wallach (3). 3B_Robles (1). HR_Dickerson (7), off Crowe; Anderson (7), off Crowe; Anderson (8), off Bourque; Anderson (9), off Holt. RBIs_Suzuki (13), J.Harrison (10), Soto (32), Dickerson 2 (15), Anderson 7 (34), Aguilar (30), Rojas (18), Brinson 2 (11), Wallach (4). SB_Brinson (3). CS_J.Harrison (2). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Cabrera, Suzuki); Miami 5 (Rodríguez, Marte 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Miami 5 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Soto. GIDP_L.García, Cooper.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, J.Harrison, Noll); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crowe, L, 0-2 2 1-3 4 6 6 2 3 62 11.88
McGowin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Bourque 1 1 3 3 2 1 27 6.75
Harper 1 2 1 0 0 2 18 6.30
Barrett 0 0 2 2 1 0 9 10.80
Holt 1 4 2 2 0 0 21 18.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castano 4 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 63 3.86
Y.García, W, 3-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.73
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.20
Vincent 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.29

Barrett pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 3-3, Holt 2-2, Y.García 1-1. HBP_Crowe (Marte), Barrett (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:54.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor