Miami 2, Atlanta 1

September 9, 2020 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta 1 0 1
Miami 2 0 2

First half_1, Miami, Morgan, 1, 28th minute; 2, Atlanta, Remedi, 1, 33rd; 3, Miami, Morgan, 2 (Sweat), 38th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Robinson, Atlanta, 9th; Figal, Miami, 40th; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 45th+5; Nealis, Miami, 75th; Larentowicz, Atlanta, 86th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Brooke Mayo, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm (Matheus Rossetto, 63rd), Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi (Jeff Larentowicz, 81st); Jon Gallagher (Adam Jahn, 75th), Brooks Lennon, Erick Torres (Jake Mulraney, 80th).

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal (Dylan Nealis, 46th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat; Jay Chapman (Blaise Matuidi, 60th), Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Brek Shea (Juan Agudelo, 60th), Victor Ulloa; Robbie Robinson (Julian Carranza, 68th).

The Associated Press

