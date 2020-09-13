Miami 8, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|1
|4
|1
|2
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.330
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Gosselin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Torreyes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|8
|12
|8
|3
|5
|
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|b-Harrison ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Brinson ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Cooper dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Chisholm 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.359
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.133
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|0_1
|4
|0
|Miami
|301
|004
|x_8
|12
|0
a-popped out for Joyce in the 5th. b-singled for Dickerson in the 6th.
LOB_Philadelphia 3, Miami 5. 2B_Marte 2 (5), Aguilar (9), Rojas (7). HR_Bohm (3), off Garrett; Wallach (1), off Suárez. RBIs_Bohm (19), Aguilar 2 (27), Joyce (12), Anderson (25), Rojas 2 (16), Wallach 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes); Miami 1 (Chisholm). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Miami 6 for 11.
GIDP_Segura, Gosselin, Anderson.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Knapp, Gregorius, Knapp; Segura, Gosselin); Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm, Aguilar; Rojas, Chisholm, Aguilar).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 2-2
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|91
|5.01
|Suárez
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|33
|20.25
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|75
|1.80
|García, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.84
|Vincent
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:22.
