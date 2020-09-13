Listen Live Sports

Miami 8, Philadelphia 1

September 13, 2020 3:26 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 1 4 1 2 9
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Harper dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Bohm 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .330
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Gosselin 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Garlick rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Torreyes cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 8 12 8 3 5
Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .243
b-Harrison ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .132
Marte cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .268
Aguilar 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .294
Joyce rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .253
a-Brinson ph-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Cooper dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .279
Chisholm 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .161
Rojas ss 3 1 2 2 0 0 .359
Wallach c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .133
Philadelphia 010 000 0_1 4 0
Miami 301 004 x_8 12 0

a-popped out for Joyce in the 5th. b-singled for Dickerson in the 6th.

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Miami 5. 2B_Marte 2 (5), Aguilar (9), Rojas (7). HR_Bohm (3), off Garrett; Wallach (1), off Suárez. RBIs_Bohm (19), Aguilar 2 (27), Joyce (12), Anderson (25), Rojas 2 (16), Wallach 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes); Miami 1 (Chisholm). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Miami 6 for 11.

GIDP_Segura, Gosselin, Anderson.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Knapp, Gregorius, Knapp; Segura, Gosselin); Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm, Aguilar; Rojas, Chisholm, Aguilar).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 2-2 4 8 4 4 2 4 91 5.01
Suárez 2 4 4 4 1 1 33 20.25
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 2 6 75 1.80
García, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.84
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:22.

