Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|21
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|22
|2
|4
|2
|
|McCutchen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chisholm ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|Miami
|002
|000
|x
|—
|2
DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Miami 6. 2B_Bohm (9). SF_Knapp (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosso L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Brogdon
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hale
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez W,3-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
HBP_Rosso (Anderson), Sánchez (Garlick).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:01.
