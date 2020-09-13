Listen Live Sports

...

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

September 13, 2020 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 21 1 3 1 Totals 22 2 4 2
McCutchen dh 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Harrison rf 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 1
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Joyce dh 3 0 0 0
Gosselin 1b 2 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 1 0 0 0
Gregorius ph 0 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0
Knapp c 1 0 0 1 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 Brinson rf-lf 3 0 1 0
Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 Chisholm ss 2 1 0 0
Torreyes ss 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 010 000 0 1
Miami 002 000 x 2

DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Miami 6. 2B_Bohm (9). SF_Knapp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Rosso L,0-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 3 3
Brogdon 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 4
Hale 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Miami
Sánchez W,3-1 7 3 1 1 3 4

HBP_Rosso (Anderson), Sánchez (Garlick).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:01.

