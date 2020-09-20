Miami 2, Washington 1

|Washington
|Miami
|Totals
|27
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Harrison pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Holt rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.García 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1
|Miami
|100
|001
|x
|—
|2
E_L.García (5), Thames (2). LOB_Washington 8, Miami 7. 2B_Cabrera (8), Hernandez (1). SB_M.Harrison (5).
|Washington
|Scherzer L,4-4
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Harris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Alcantara W,3-2
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Kintzler S,10-12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Scherzer.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:37.
