Miami 2, Washington 1

September 20, 2020 4:09 pm
 
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 7 1 Totals 25 2 5 0
Turner ss 4 0 1 1 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Cooper dh 3 0 1 0
Taylor pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0
Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 2 0
Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Holt rf 2 1 0 0 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Berti 2b 2 0 1 0
L.García 2b 3 0 2 0 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 Marte ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0
Washington 000 010 0 1
Miami 100 001 x 2

E_L.García (5), Thames (2). LOB_Washington 8, Miami 7. 2B_Cabrera (8), Hernandez (1). SB_M.Harrison (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer L,4-4 5 2-3 5 2 0 2 6
Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara W,3-2 6 5 1 1 2 4
Kintzler S,10-12 1 2 0 0 1 1

WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:37.

