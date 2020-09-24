Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

|Miami
|14
|7
|7
|3
|—
|31
|Jacksonville
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
Mia_Williams 3 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 8:09.
Mia_J.Howard 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:37.
Second Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 11 run (Wright kick), 13:04.
Mia_Gesicki 15 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 5:58.
Third Quarter
Mia_Fitzpatrick 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:01.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 9:03.
Mia_FG Sanders 30, 3:49.
A_16,563.
___
|
|Mia
|Jac
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|294
|318
|Rushes-yards
|36-138
|17-72
|Passing
|156
|246
|Punt Returns
|2-28
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-31
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-20-0
|30-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|4-29
|Punts
|4-41.0
|3-52.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-51
|8-63
|Time of Possession
|34:22
|25:38
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 22-66, Fitzpatrick 7-38, Grant 1-29, Breida 3-4, J.Howard 3-1. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 11-46, Minshew 3-22, Thompson 2-3, Shenault 1-1.
PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 18-20-0-160. Jacksonville, Minshew 30-42-1-275.
RECEIVING_Miami, Parker 5-69, Gaskin 5-29, Ford 2-14, Williams 2-7, Grant 1-19, Gesicki 1-15, Smythe 1-7, Fitzpatrick 1-0. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 6-83, Thompson 5-35, Shenault 5-33, Cole 4-43, Conley 3-34, O’Shaughnessy 3-29, Eifert 2-11, Westbrook 1-4, Johnson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments