On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
Miami 14 7 7 3 31
Jacksonville 0 7 0 6 13

First Quarter

Mia_Williams 3 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 8:09.

Mia_J.Howard 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:37.

Second Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 11 run (Wright kick), 13:04.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Mia_Gesicki 15 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 5:58.

Third Quarter

Mia_Fitzpatrick 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:01.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (kick failed), 9:03.

Mia_FG Sanders 30, 3:49.

A_16,563.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

Mia Jac
First downs 23 22
Total Net Yards 294 318
Rushes-yards 36-138 17-72
Passing 156 246
Punt Returns 2-28 1-8
Kickoff Returns 2-31 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-20-0 30-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 4-29
Punts 4-41.0 3-52.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-51 8-63
Time of Possession 34:22 25:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 22-66, Fitzpatrick 7-38, Grant 1-29, Breida 3-4, J.Howard 3-1. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 11-46, Minshew 3-22, Thompson 2-3, Shenault 1-1.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 18-20-0-160. Jacksonville, Minshew 30-42-1-275.

RECEIVING_Miami, Parker 5-69, Gaskin 5-29, Ford 2-14, Williams 2-7, Grant 1-19, Gesicki 1-15, Smythe 1-7, Fitzpatrick 1-0. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 6-83, Thompson 5-35, Shenault 5-33, Cole 4-43, Conley 3-34, O’Shaughnessy 3-29, Eifert 2-11, Westbrook 1-4, Johnson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment