On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:45 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 3 4 2 7
Berti 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Aguilar 1b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .283
Anderson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Cooper dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .287
Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
3-Harrison pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .140
Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 5 10
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .348
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271
Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .224
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .250
2-Gardner pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
4-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242
G.Sánchez c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .152
1-Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242
Higashioka c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Miami 300 000 000 1_4 3 1
New York 002 000 010 0_3 7 4

1-ran for G.Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Stanton in the 9th. 3-ran for Wallach in the 10th. 4-ran for Urshela in the 10th.

E_Y.García (1), G.Sánchez (6), Urshela (1), Torres (9), Higashioka (2). LOB_Miami 7, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3), Hicks (10). HR_Cooper (6), off Happ. RBIs_Cooper 3 (20), Aguilar (34), Hicks 2 (19), Judge (22). SB_Torres (1), Wade (4). SF_Aguilar. S_Wallach, Berti.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Berti, Anderson); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; New York 2 for 5.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Voit, Frazier, Torres, Urshela, LeMahieu.

DP_Miami 5 (Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Rojas, Berti, Aguilar; Rojas, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 7 1-3 6 3 2 2 9 98 3.00
Y.García, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.60
Boxberger, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.00
Kintzler, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.22
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 5 3 3 3 2 3 95 3.47
Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 3.52
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.89
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.09
Green, L, 3-3 1 0 1 0 0 0 15 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 1-1. HBP_Happ (Marte).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment