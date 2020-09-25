Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|3
|4
|2
|7
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.287
|Brinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|3-Harrison pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Alfaro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|5
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.348
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.224
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|2-Gardner pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|4-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|G.Sánchez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|1-Tauchman pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Miami
|300
|000
|000
|1_4
|3
|1
|New York
|002
|000
|010
|0_3
|7
|4
1-ran for G.Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Stanton in the 9th. 3-ran for Wallach in the 10th. 4-ran for Urshela in the 10th.
E_Y.García (1), G.Sánchez (6), Urshela (1), Torres (9), Higashioka (2). LOB_Miami 7, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3), Hicks (10). HR_Cooper (6), off Happ. RBIs_Cooper 3 (20), Aguilar (34), Hicks 2 (19), Judge (22). SB_Torres (1), Wade (4). SF_Aguilar. S_Wallach, Berti.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Berti, Anderson); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; New York 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Voit, Frazier, Torres, Urshela, LeMahieu.
DP_Miami 5 (Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Rojas, Berti, Aguilar; Rojas, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|7
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|9
|98
|3.00
|Y.García, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.60
|Boxberger, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.00
|Kintzler, S, 12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2.22
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|95
|3.47
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|3.52
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.89
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.09
|Green, L, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 1-1. HBP_Happ (Marte).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:20.
