Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 3 4 2 7 Berti 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Aguilar 1b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .283 Anderson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .255 Cooper dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .287 Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 3-Harrison pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .140 Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 5 10 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .348 Judge rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271 Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .224 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .250 2-Gardner pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 4-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242 G.Sánchez c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .152 1-Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242 Higashioka c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273

Miami 300 000 000 1_4 3 1 New York 002 000 010 0_3 7 4

1-ran for G.Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Stanton in the 9th. 3-ran for Wallach in the 10th. 4-ran for Urshela in the 10th.

E_Y.García (1), G.Sánchez (6), Urshela (1), Torres (9), Higashioka (2). LOB_Miami 7, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3), Hicks (10). HR_Cooper (6), off Happ. RBIs_Cooper 3 (20), Aguilar (34), Hicks 2 (19), Judge (22). SB_Torres (1), Wade (4). SF_Aguilar. S_Wallach, Berti.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Berti, Anderson); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rojas. GIDP_Voit, Frazier, Torres, Urshela, LeMahieu.

DP_Miami 5 (Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Anderson, Berti, Aguilar; Rojas, Berti, Aguilar; Rojas, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 7 1-3 6 3 2 2 9 98 3.00 Y.García, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.60 Boxberger, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.00 Kintzler, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 2.22

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 5 3 3 3 2 3 95 3.47 Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 1 29 3.52 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.89 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.09 Green, L, 3-3 1 0 1 0 0 0 15 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 1-1. HBP_Happ (Marte).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20.

