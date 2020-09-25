On Air: Federal News Network program
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:47 pm
Miami New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 3 4 Totals 32 3 7 3
Berti 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 1
Aguilar 1b 3 1 0 1 Hicks cf 3 0 1 2
Anderson 3b 4 1 0 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Cooper dh 4 1 1 3 Gardner pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Brinson rf 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 2 0
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 Wade pr 0 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 G.Sánchez c 3 0 2 0
Harrison pr 0 1 0 0 Tauchman pr 0 1 0 0
Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 1 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0
Miami 300 000 000 1 4
New York 002 000 010 0 3

E_Y.García (1), G.Sánchez (6), Urshela (1), Torres (9), Higashioka (2). DP_Miami 5, New York 0. LOB_Miami 7, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3), Hicks (10). HR_Cooper (6). SB_Torres (1), Wade (4). SF_Aguilar (4). S_Wallach (1), Berti (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara 7 1-3 6 3 2 2 9
Y.García BS,1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Boxberger W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler S,12-14 1 0 0 0 2 0
New York
Happ 5 3 3 3 2 3
Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Green L,3-3 1 0 1 0 0 0

HBP_Happ (Marte).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20.

