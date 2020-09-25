Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|3
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gardner pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Sánchez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harrison pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|300
|000
|000
|1
|—
|4
|New York
|002
|000
|010
|0
|—
|3
E_Y.García (1), G.Sánchez (6), Urshela (1), Torres (9), Higashioka (2). DP_Miami 5, New York 0. LOB_Miami 7, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3), Hicks (10). HR_Cooper (6). SB_Torres (1), Wade (4). SF_Aguilar (4). S_Wallach (1), Berti (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|7
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|9
|Y.García BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler S,12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Green L,3-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Happ (Marte).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:20.
