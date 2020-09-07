Miami 5, Atlanta 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|7
|7
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|1-Harrison pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Aguilar 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|a-Brinson ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|c-B.Anderson ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.152
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|7
|4
|
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.301
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.317
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|2-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Markakis lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hechavarría 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Duvall ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Miami
|011
|200
|000
|1_5
|9
|3
|Atlanta
|210
|000
|001
|0_4
|8
|2
a-struck out for Joyce in the 7th. b-homered for Inciarte in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Chisholm in the 10th.
1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th. 2-ran for d’Arnaud in the 10th.
E_Alfaro (1), J.Smith (1), Rojas (2), I.Anderson (1), Swanson (1). LOB_Miami 13, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rojas 2 (5), Marte (1), Freeman (13), Hechavarría (2), Swanson (12). 3B_Inciarte (1). HR_Duvall (10), off Kintzler. RBIs_Rojas 2 (14), Berti (10), Marte (4), Aguilar (23), Freeman 2 (32), Inciarte (8), Duvall (20). SB_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Berti, Inciarte.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Dickerson, Chisholm, Cooper, Marte 2); Atlanta 6 (Ozuna 2, Hechavarría 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Alfaro, Riley 2. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Markakis.
DP_Miami 2 (Chisholm, Rojas, Aguilar; Chisholm, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|83
|5.40
|J.Smith, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|2.45
|Hoyt, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.86
|Boxberger, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.38
|Kintzler, W, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|3.31
|Vincent, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.07
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|I.Anderson
|3
|
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|83
|2.40
|Erlin
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|42
|7.06
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.59
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.90
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.45
|Minter, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|14
|0.59
Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 3-0. IBB_off Kintzler (Freeman), off Kintzler (Ozuna), off Minter (B.Anderson), off Minter (Alfaro). HBP_Ureña 2 (Freeman,Acuña Jr.). WP_I.Anderson, Erlin. PB_Alfaro (2).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:52.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.