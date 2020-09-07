Listen Live Sports

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

September 7, 2020 5:18 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 9 5 7 7
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .225
1-Harrison pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Marte cf 6 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Aguilar 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .273
Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280
a-Brinson ph-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Cooper dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .244
Berti 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .250
Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Chisholm 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .083
c-B.Anderson ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Rojas ss 5 1 4 2 0 1 .375
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .152
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 7 4
Acuña Jr. rf-cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .277
Swanson ss 3 1 2 0 2 0 .301
Freeman 1b 2 0 1 2 2 0 .317
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .311
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .317
2-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Markakis lf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Riley 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Hechavarría 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .256
Inciarte cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .200
b-Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Miami 011 200 000 1_5 9 3
Atlanta 210 000 001 0_4 8 2

a-struck out for Joyce in the 7th. b-homered for Inciarte in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Chisholm in the 10th.

1-ran for Dickerson in the 8th. 2-ran for d’Arnaud in the 10th.

E_Alfaro (1), J.Smith (1), Rojas (2), I.Anderson (1), Swanson (1). LOB_Miami 13, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rojas 2 (5), Marte (1), Freeman (13), Hechavarría (2), Swanson (12). 3B_Inciarte (1). HR_Duvall (10), off Kintzler. RBIs_Rojas 2 (14), Berti (10), Marte (4), Aguilar (23), Freeman 2 (32), Inciarte (8), Duvall (20). SB_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Berti, Inciarte.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Dickerson, Chisholm, Cooper, Marte 2); Atlanta 6 (Ozuna 2, Hechavarría 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Alfaro, Riley 2. GIDP_d’Arnaud, Markakis.

DP_Miami 2 (Chisholm, Rojas, Aguilar; Chisholm, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña 5 4 3 3 3 2 83 5.40
J.Smith, H, 1 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 29 2.45
Hoyt, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.86
Boxberger, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 25 1.38
Kintzler, W, 2-3 1 2 1 1 2 0 23 3.31
Vincent, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.07
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
I.Anderson 3 2 2 1 4 4 83 2.40
Erlin 3 5 2 2 0 1 42 7.06
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.59
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.90
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.45
Minter, L, 1-1 1 1 1 0 2 0 14 0.59

Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 3-0. IBB_off Kintzler (Freeman), off Kintzler (Ozuna), off Minter (B.Anderson), off Minter (Alfaro). HBP_Ureña 2 (Freeman,Acuña Jr.). WP_I.Anderson, Erlin. PB_Alfaro (2).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:52.

