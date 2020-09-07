Miami 5, Atlanta 4

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|1-Harrison pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Aguilar 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Brinson ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|2-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Markakis lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|c-B.Anderson ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Duvall ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|011
|200
|000
|1
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|210
|000
|001
|0
|—
|4
E_Alfaro (1), J.Smith (1), Rojas (2), I.Anderson (1), Swanson (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Miami 13, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rojas 2 (5), Marte (1), Freeman (13), Hechavarría (2), Swanson (12). 3B_Inciarte (1). HR_Duvall (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Berti (1), Inciarte (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|J.Smith, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hoyt, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kintzler, W, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Vincent, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I.Anderson
|3
|
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Erlin
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
HBP_Ureña 2 (Freeman,Acuña Jr.). WP_I.Anderson, Erlin.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:52.
