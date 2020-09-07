Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 8 4 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf-cf 3 1 0 0 1-Harrison pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 2 0 Marte cf 6 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 2 Aguilar 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 a-Brinson ph-rf-lf 2 0 0 0 2-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 Cooper dh 4 1 0 0 Markakis lf-rf 5 0 0 0 Berti 3b 3 0 1 1 Riley 3b 5 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 0 0 0 0 Hechavarría 2b 5 1 2 0 Chisholm 2b 4 1 0 0 Inciarte cf 2 0 1 1 c-B.Anderson ph-2b 0 0 0 0 b-Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 1 Rojas ss 5 1 4 2 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0

Miami 011 200 000 1 — 5 Atlanta 210 000 001 0 — 4

E_Alfaro (1), J.Smith (1), Rojas (2), I.Anderson (1), Swanson (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Miami 13, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rojas 2 (5), Marte (1), Freeman (13), Hechavarría (2), Swanson (12). 3B_Inciarte (1). HR_Duvall (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Berti (1), Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Ureña 5 4 3 3 3 2 J.Smith, H, 1 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Hoyt, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Boxberger, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kintzler, W, 2-3 1 2 1 1 2 0 Vincent, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta I.Anderson 3 2 2 1 4 4 Erlin 3 5 2 2 0 1 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0 Minter, L, 1-1 1 1 1 0 2 0

HBP_Ureña 2 (Freeman,Acuña Jr.). WP_I.Anderson, Erlin.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:52.

