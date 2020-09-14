Listen Live Sports

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

September 14, 2020 7:14 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 0 8
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .261
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Segura dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .135
Marchan c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 2 12
Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Harrison rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Marte cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .283
Aguilar dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .295
Joyce rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .255
a-Brinson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Chisholm ss-2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .171
Rojas 3b-ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .370
Díaz 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Philadelphia 100 000 010_2 4 1
Miami 012 101 10x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Joyce in the 7th.

E_Marchan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 5. 2B_Harper (7), Dickerson (4), Aguilar (10), Anderson (6). HR_McCutchen (7), off López; Kingery (2), off Boxberger; Rojas (3), off Phelps; Marte (3), off Phelps. RBIs_McCutchen (29), Kingery (5), Chisholm (3), Aguilar 2 (29), Anderson (26), Rojas (17), Marte (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm); Miami 4 (Wallach, Chisholm, Marte). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Miami 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cooper, Díaz.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 4 4 1 5 76 6.46
Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 27 1.93
Phelps 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 24 13.50
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.66
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.91
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 4-4 7 3 1 1 0 6 95 4.02
Boxberger 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.40
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_2:47.

