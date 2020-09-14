Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|0
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Segura dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Kingery 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.135
|Marchan c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|2
|12
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Harrison rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.295
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|a-Brinson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Chisholm ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.171
|Rojas 3b-ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.370
|Díaz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|010_2
|4
|1
|Miami
|012
|101
|10x_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Joyce in the 7th.
E_Marchan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 5. 2B_Harper (7), Dickerson (4), Aguilar (10), Anderson (6). HR_McCutchen (7), off López; Kingery (2), off Boxberger; Rojas (3), off Phelps; Marte (3), off Phelps. RBIs_McCutchen (29), Kingery (5), Chisholm (3), Aguilar 2 (29), Anderson (26), Rojas (17), Marte (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm); Miami 4 (Wallach, Chisholm, Marte). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Miami 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Cooper, Díaz.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|76
|6.46
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|27
|1.93
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|13.50
|Morgan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.66
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.91
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 4-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|95
|4.02
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.40
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.
T_2:47.
