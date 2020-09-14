Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Segura dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chisholm ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marchan c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b-ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Díaz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Miami
|012
|101
|10x
|—
|6
E_Marchan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 5. 2B_Harper (7), Dickerson (4), Aguilar (10), Anderson (6). HR_McCutchen (7), Kingery (2), Rojas (3), Marte (3).
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|López W,4-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Boxberger
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.
T_2:47.
