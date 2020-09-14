Listen Live Sports

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

September 14, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 6 9 6
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Harrison rf 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 2 2 1
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 2
Segura dh 3 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 1 1 0
Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 Brinson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 Chisholm ss-2b 4 0 1 1
Marchan c 3 0 1 0 Rojas 3b-ss 3 2 2 1
Díaz 2b 1 0 0 0
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1
Wallach c 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 000 010 2
Miami 012 101 10x 6

E_Marchan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 5. 2B_Harper (7), Dickerson (4), Aguilar (10), Anderson (6). HR_McCutchen (7), Kingery (2), Rojas (3), Marte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,0-1 3 2-3 7 4 4 1 5
Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Phelps 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
López W,4-4 7 3 1 1 0 6
Boxberger 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_2:47.

The Associated Press

