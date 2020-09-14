Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 6 9 6 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Harrison rf 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 2 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 2 Segura dh 3 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 1 1 0 Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 Brinson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 Chisholm ss-2b 4 0 1 1 Marchan c 3 0 1 0 Rojas 3b-ss 3 2 2 1 Díaz 2b 1 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1 Wallach c 3 0 0 0

Philadelphia 100 000 010 — 2 Miami 012 101 10x — 6

E_Marchan (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 5. 2B_Harper (7), Dickerson (4), Aguilar (10), Anderson (6). HR_McCutchen (7), Kingery (2), Rojas (3), Marte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez L,0-1 3 2-3 7 4 4 1 5 Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 Phelps 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Miami López W,4-4 7 3 1 1 0 6 Boxberger 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Joe West.

T_2:47.

