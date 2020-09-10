Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|4
|5
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Knapp dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|8
|6
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.285
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.272
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|1-Harrison pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Cooper dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Philadelphia
|120
|210
|000_6
|9
|0
|Miami
|101
|100
|031_7
|11
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Anderson in the 9th.
E_Aguilar (3), Marte (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 12. 2B_Gregorius (6), Realmuto (6), Marte 2 (3), Rojas (6). HR_Realmuto (11), off Alcantara. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (29), Haseley 2 (5), Bohm (16), Marte 4 (8), Joyce (11), Alfaro 2 (8). SB_Harper (8), Harrison (2), Rojas (3). CS_Harper (2). SF_Joyce. S_Haseley.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Haseley); Miami 5 (Cooper, Anderson, Dickerson 2, Joyce). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Gregorius, Aguilar 2, Alfaro, Cooper. GIDP_McCutchen.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm, Aguilar).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|106
|5.54
|Romero, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Neris, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.14
|Hunter, H, 7
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|5.19
|Workman, L, 1-2, BS, 5-7
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|4.35
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|6
|
|7
|6
|3
|2
|4
|100
|3.97
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|2.89
|García, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-0, Workman 3-3. IBB_off Bleier (Segura), off Workman (Rojas). PB_Alfaro (3).
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, David Arrieta.
T_3:26.
