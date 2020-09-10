Listen Live Sports

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

September 10, 2020 10:37 pm
 
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 5 4 5
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .255
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .254
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .266
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Knapp dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .375
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .303
Haseley cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .237
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 11 7 8 6
Dickerson lf 4 3 2 0 1 1 .240
Marte cf 5 0 3 4 0 0 .250
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .285
Joyce rf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .272
Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .254
1-Harrison pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .111
Cooper dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .278
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .348
Chisholm 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .167
Alfaro c 5 0 2 2 0 0 .220
Philadelphia 120 210 000_6 9 0
Miami 101 100 031_7 11 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Anderson in the 9th.

E_Aguilar (3), Marte (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 12. 2B_Gregorius (6), Realmuto (6), Marte 2 (3), Rojas (6). HR_Realmuto (11), off Alcantara. RBIs_Realmuto 2 (29), Haseley 2 (5), Bohm (16), Marte 4 (8), Joyce (11), Alfaro 2 (8). SB_Harper (8), Harrison (2), Rojas (3). CS_Harper (2). SF_Joyce. S_Haseley.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Haseley); Miami 5 (Cooper, Anderson, Dickerson 2, Joyce). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Miami 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Aguilar 2, Alfaro, Cooper. GIDP_McCutchen.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm, Aguilar).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta 5 2-3 5 3 3 4 3 106 5.54
Romero, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Neris, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.14
Hunter, H, 7 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 17 5.19
Workman, L, 1-2, BS, 5-7 1 3 1 1 2 1 28 4.35
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 6 7 6 3 2 4 100 3.97
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.70
Bleier 1 1 0 0 2 0 13 2.89
García, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-0, Workman 3-3. IBB_off Bleier (Segura), off Workman (Rojas). PB_Alfaro (3).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:26.

