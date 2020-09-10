Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 36 7 11 7 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 3 2 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 Marte cf 5 0 3 4 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 Joyce rf 2 0 0 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Harrison pr 0 1 0 0 Knapp dh 4 1 0 0 Cooper dh 4 2 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Haseley cf 3 0 1 2 Chisholm 2b 4 1 1 0 Alfaro c 5 0 2 2

Philadelphia 120 210 000 — 6 Miami 101 100 031 — 7

E_Aguilar (3), Marte (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 12. 2B_Gregorius (6), Realmuto (6), Marte 2 (3), Rojas (6). HR_Realmuto (11). SB_Harper (8), Harrison (2), Rojas (3). SF_Joyce (1). S_Haseley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Arrieta 5 2-3 5 3 3 4 3 Romero H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Neris H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hunter H,7 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 Workman L,1-2 BS,5-7 1 3 1 1 2 1

Miami Alcantara 6 7 6 3 2 4 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bleier 1 1 0 0 2 0 García W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Workman pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:26.

