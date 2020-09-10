Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|3
|4
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knapp dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Philadelphia
|120
|210
|000
|—
|6
|Miami
|101
|100
|031
|—
|7
E_Aguilar (3), Marte (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 12. 2B_Gregorius (6), Realmuto (6), Marte 2 (3), Rojas (6). HR_Realmuto (11). SB_Harper (8), Harrison (2), Rojas (3). SF_Joyce (1). S_Haseley (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Romero H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hunter H,7
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Workman L,1-2 BS,5-7
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|6
|
|7
|6
|3
|2
|4
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|García W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Workman pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, David Arrieta.
T_3:26.
