Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

September 10, 2020 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 36 7 11 7
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 3 2 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 Marte cf 5 0 3 4
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 Joyce rf 2 0 0 1
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0
Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 Harrison pr 0 1 0 0
Knapp dh 4 1 0 0 Cooper dh 4 2 1 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 1 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Haseley cf 3 0 1 2 Chisholm 2b 4 1 1 0
Alfaro c 5 0 2 2
Philadelphia 120 210 000 6
Miami 101 100 031 7

E_Aguilar (3), Marte (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 12. 2B_Gregorius (6), Realmuto (6), Marte 2 (3), Rojas (6). HR_Realmuto (11). SB_Harper (8), Harrison (2), Rojas (3). SF_Joyce (1). S_Haseley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta 5 2-3 5 3 3 4 3
Romero H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Neris H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hunter H,7 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Workman L,1-2 BS,5-7 1 3 1 1 2 1
Miami
Alcantara 6 7 6 3 2 4
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bleier 1 1 0 0 2 0
García W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Workman pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, David Arrieta.

Advertisement

T_3:26.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces come together for Valiant Shield 2020