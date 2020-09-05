Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 8 5 5 10 Berti 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Aguilar 1b 2 3 1 0 3 0 .275 B.Anderson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Brinson rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .245 Ramirez lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Joyce lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .279 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .225 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .333

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 5 10 Wendle ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .257 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Brosseau 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 N.Lowe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .149 Tsutsugo dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .204 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224 a-Arozarena ph-lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .364 Perez c 4 0 3 3 0 0 .214

Miami 000 410 200_7 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 010 002_3 6 1

a-singled for Kiermaier in the 7th.

E_B.Lowe (2). LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_B.Anderson (5), Brinson (3), Perez 2 (3), Choi (10). HR_Dickerson (6), off Snell. RBIs_Ramirez (1), Dickerson 2 (12), Joyce 2 (8), Perez 3 (13).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Ramirez); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe, Renfroe, Wendle). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_B.Anderson, N.Lowe. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar, Berti, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 3 8 101 3.78 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.38 Leibrandt 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 41 2.00 Kintzler, S, 9-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.45

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 3-1 5 6 5 4 3 8 92 3.74 Slegers 2 2 2 2 2 2 35 5.14 Reed 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0. PB_Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.