Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|5
|5
|10
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.275
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Brinson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Ramirez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Joyce lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|10
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Brosseau 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|N.Lowe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.149
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.204
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Arozarena ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Perez c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.214
|Miami
|000
|410
|200_7
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|002_3
|6
|1
a-singled for Kiermaier in the 7th.
E_B.Lowe (2). LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_B.Anderson (5), Brinson (3), Perez 2 (3), Choi (10). HR_Dickerson (6), off Snell. RBIs_Ramirez (1), Dickerson 2 (12), Joyce 2 (8), Perez 3 (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Ramirez); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe, Renfroe, Wendle). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_B.Anderson, N.Lowe. GIDP_Perez.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar, Berti, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 2-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|101
|3.78
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.38
|Leibrandt
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|41
|2.00
|Kintzler, S, 9-9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.45
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 3-1
|5
|
|6
|5
|4
|3
|8
|92
|3.74
|Slegers
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|35
|5.14
|Reed
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Loup
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0. PB_Perez (1).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.