Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 8 5 Totals 32 3 6 3 Berti 2b 5 0 0 0 Wendle ss 5 0 0 0 Marte cf 5 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 3 1 0 Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Anderson 3b 5 1 1 0 Brosseau 1b 1 0 0 0 Brinson rf 4 1 2 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 3 1 1 1 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 Joyce lf 1 0 1 2 N.Lowe 3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 2 0 0 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 a-Arozarena ph-lf 2 0 2 0 Perez c 4 0 3 3

Miami 000 410 200 — 7 Tampa Bay 000 010 002 — 3

E_B.Lowe (2). DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_B.Anderson (5), Brinson (3), Perez 2 (3), Choi (10). HR_Dickerson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Alcantara, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 3 8 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leibrandt 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Kintzler, S, 9-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Snell, L, 3-1 5 6 5 4 3 8 Slegers 2 2 2 2 2 2 Reed 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:16.

