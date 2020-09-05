Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|N.Lowe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Arozarena ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Miami
|000
|410
|200
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
E_B.Lowe (2). DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_B.Anderson (5), Brinson (3), Perez 2 (3), Choi (10). HR_Dickerson (6).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara, W, 2-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leibrandt
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Kintzler, S, 9-9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell, L, 3-1
|5
|
|6
|5
|4
|3
|8
|Slegers
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Reed
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.