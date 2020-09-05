Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

September 5, 2020 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 8 5 Totals 32 3 6 3
Berti 2b 5 0 0 0 Wendle ss 5 0 0 0
Marte cf 5 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 3 1 0 Choi 1b 2 0 1 0
B.Anderson 3b 5 1 1 0 Brosseau 1b 1 0 0 0
Brinson rf 4 1 2 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0
Ramirez lf 3 1 1 1 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0
Joyce lf 1 0 1 2 N.Lowe 3b 4 0 0 0
Dickerson dh 4 1 1 2 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 2 0 0
Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0
a-Arozarena ph-lf 2 0 2 0
Perez c 4 0 3 3
Miami 000 410 200 7
Tampa Bay 000 010 002 3

E_B.Lowe (2). DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_B.Anderson (5), Brinson (3), Perez 2 (3), Choi (10). HR_Dickerson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 3 8
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leibrandt 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Kintzler, S, 9-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Snell, L, 3-1 5 6 5 4 3 8
Slegers 2 2 2 2 2 2
Reed 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:16.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program