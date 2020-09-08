Miami 8, Atlanta 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|7
|3
|9
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Brinson rf-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Joyce rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Harrison pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Cooper dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.083
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.152
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Hechavarría 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Markakis rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Miami
|011
|300
|102_8
|13
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
a-pinch hit for Inciarte in the 7th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 9th.
E_Webb (1). LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Dickerson (2), Freeman (13). HR_Joyce (1), off Wright; Alfaro (1), off Wright; Cooper (2), off Wright. RBIs_Joyce (9), Alfaro 2 (2), Cooper 3 (8), B.Anderson (19). SB_Chisholm (0), Alfaro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Joyce, Marte, Rojas); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Ozuna). RISP_Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Marte, Cooper.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Hechavarría, Swanson, Freeman; Swanson, Hechavarría, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez W,1-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|89
|2.37
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.86
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.38
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.07
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|27.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright L,0-3
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|83
|7.20
|Matzek
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.08
|Jackson
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.94
|Webb
|2
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|33
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 2-0, Bleier 3-0. HBP_Matzek (B.Anderson), Sánchez (Riley). WP_Hoyt, Wright.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:12.
