Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 13 7 3 9 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .225 Brinson rf-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Aguilar 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .273 Joyce rf-lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280 Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .129 B.Anderson 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .227 Cooper dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .244 Chisholm 2b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .083 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375 Alfaro c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .152

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10 Acuña Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .317 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Hechavarría 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Markakis rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259

Miami 011 300 102_8 13 0 Atlanta 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-pinch hit for Inciarte in the 7th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 9th.

E_Webb (1). LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Dickerson (2), Freeman (13). HR_Joyce (1), off Wright; Alfaro (1), off Wright; Cooper (2), off Wright. RBIs_Joyce (9), Alfaro 2 (2), Cooper 3 (8), B.Anderson (19). SB_Chisholm (0), Alfaro (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Joyce, Marte, Rojas); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Ozuna). RISP_Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Marte, Cooper.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Hechavarría, Swanson, Freeman; Swanson, Hechavarría, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez W,1-1 6 3 0 0 1 6 89 2.37 Hoyt 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.86 Bleier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 3.07 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 27.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright L,0-3 4 7 5 5 2 4 83 7.20 Matzek 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 4.08 Jackson 1 3 1 1 1 0 21 3.94 Webb 2 2 2 0 0 3 33 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hoyt 2-0, Bleier 3-0. HBP_Matzek (B.Anderson), Sánchez (Riley). WP_Hoyt, Wright.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.