Miami 8, Boston 4

September 16, 2020 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 4 12
Verdugo cf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .318
Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .289
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Martinez dh 4 1 2 3 0 2 .208
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Muñoz rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .349
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260
Chavis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 9 8 3 8
Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .360
Aguilar dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Anderson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Cooper 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .269
Brinson rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240
Alfaro c 3 2 2 4 0 0 .233
Wallach c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Rodríguez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Chisholm 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Harrison cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .146
Boston 001 010 200_4 10 0
Miami 204 020 00x_8 9 0

LOB_Boston 11, Miami 4. 2B_Verdugo (15), Devers (14), Arroyo (1), Rojas (8), Brinson (5). HR_Martinez (5), off Stanek; Cooper (4), off Kickham; Alfaro (2), off Kickham; Alfaro (3), off Leyer. RBIs_Martinez 3 (22), Devers (33), Cooper 2 (13), Anderson (27), Brinson (9), Alfaro 4 (14). SB_Muñoz (2), Harrison (4). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Vázquez 2, Arroyo, Muñoz 2, Devers); Miami 3 (Harrison, Aguilar, Anderson). RISP_Boston 1 for 14; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts 2, Chisholm.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kickham, L, 1-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 3 61 8.49
Valdez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.70
Mazza 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.57
Leyer 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 21.21
Tapia 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.50
Stock 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 5.56
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers 3 3 1 1 2 3 76 6.00
Smith 2 2 1 1 0 2 25 5.79
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 3 18 2.41
Stanek 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 19 8.44
Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.35
García, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.77
Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Rogers (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:35.

