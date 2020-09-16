Miami 8, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|4
|12
|
|Verdugo cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.208
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Muñoz rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Chavis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|3
|8
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.360
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Cooper 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Brinson rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Alfaro c
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.233
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Rodríguez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chisholm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Harrison cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.146
|Boston
|001
|010
|200_4
|10
|0
|Miami
|204
|020
|00x_8
|9
|0
LOB_Boston 11, Miami 4. 2B_Verdugo (15), Devers (14), Arroyo (1), Rojas (8), Brinson (5). HR_Martinez (5), off Stanek; Cooper (4), off Kickham; Alfaro (2), off Kickham; Alfaro (3), off Leyer. RBIs_Martinez 3 (22), Devers (33), Cooper 2 (13), Anderson (27), Brinson (9), Alfaro 4 (14). SB_Muñoz (2), Harrison (4). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Vázquez 2, Arroyo, Muñoz 2, Devers); Miami 3 (Harrison, Aguilar, Anderson). RISP_Boston 1 for 14; Miami 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts 2, Chisholm.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kickham, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|3
|61
|8.49
|Valdez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.70
|Mazza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.57
|Leyer
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|18
|21.21
|Tapia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.50
|Stock
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|5.56
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|76
|6.00
|Smith
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|5.79
|Vincent
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|2.41
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|8.44
|Boxberger
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.35
|García, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.77
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Rogers (Devers).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:35.
