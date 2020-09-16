Miami 8, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 4 12 Verdugo cf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .318 Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .289 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Martinez dh 4 1 2 3 0 2 .208 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Muñoz rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .349 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Chavis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 9 8 3 8 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .360 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Anderson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Cooper 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .269 Brinson rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240 Alfaro c 3 2 2 4 0 0 .233 Wallach c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Rodríguez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Chisholm 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Harrison cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .146

Boston 001 010 200_4 10 0 Miami 204 020 00x_8 9 0

LOB_Boston 11, Miami 4. 2B_Verdugo (15), Devers (14), Arroyo (1), Rojas (8), Brinson (5). HR_Martinez (5), off Stanek; Cooper (4), off Kickham; Alfaro (2), off Kickham; Alfaro (3), off Leyer. RBIs_Martinez 3 (22), Devers (33), Cooper 2 (13), Anderson (27), Brinson (9), Alfaro 4 (14). SB_Muñoz (2), Harrison (4). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Vázquez 2, Arroyo, Muñoz 2, Devers); Miami 3 (Harrison, Aguilar, Anderson). RISP_Boston 1 for 14; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts 2, Chisholm.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kickham, L, 1-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 3 61 8.49 Valdez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.70 Mazza 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.57 Leyer 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 21.21 Tapia 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.50 Stock 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 5.56

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers 3 3 1 1 2 3 76 6.00 Smith 2 2 1 1 0 2 25 5.79 Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 3 18 2.41 Stanek 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 19 8.44 Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.35 García, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.77 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-0. HBP_Rogers (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:35.

