Miami 8, Boston 4

September 16, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 8 9 8
Verdugo cf 4 2 3 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Anderson 3b 4 1 1 1
Martinez dh 4 1 2 3 Cooper 1b 3 2 1 2
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Brinson rf 4 1 1 1
Muñoz rf 5 0 2 0 Alfaro c 3 2 2 4
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0
Chavis lf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez lf 4 0 1 0
Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 Chisholm 2b 4 0 0 0
Harrison cf 3 0 1 0
Boston 001 010 200 4
Miami 204 020 00x 8

LOB_Boston 11, Miami 4. 2B_Verdugo (15), Devers (14), Arroyo (1), Rojas (8), Brinson (5). HR_Martinez (5), Cooper (4), Alfaro 2 (3). SB_Muñoz (2), Harrison (4). SF_Martinez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Kickham L,1-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 3
Valdez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mazza 1 0 0 0 1 1
Leyer 1 1 2 2 1 2
Tapia 1 1 0 0 1 1
Stock 2 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Rogers 3 3 1 1 2 3
Smith 2 2 1 1 0 2
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 3
Stanek 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
García W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rogers (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:35.

